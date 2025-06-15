Hall of Famer calls out Magic Johnson to pay Commanders’ Terry McLaurin
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson knows a thing or two about what it takes to be great at the position—I mean, he is a Hall of Famer. So it’s no surprise he can spot elite talent, like Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
In a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Johnson praised McLaurin, who is currently seeking an extension on his contract with the Commanders.
“I don't know Terry very well, but from afar, man, the guy has been nothing but consistent for that organization,” Johnson said. “He's been a staple there in Washington his whole career. And you know, he plays his role, plays it well. He steps up in big games. And I love watching the kid, because he's always making plays.”
McLaurin, drafted by Washington in 2019, has been the heart of the team’s offensive unit ever since. Last season was his best yet, recording 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns—earning his first second-team All-Pro nod and second Pro Bowl selection.
With those numbers, it would make sense for the organization to secure McLaurin on a long-term basis. But until the two sides reach an agreement, McLaurin is expected to continue sitting out of mandatory minicamp.
The Commanders’ new ownership group, led by Josh Harris and featuring NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, has made it clear they’re working to reset the culture in D.C., and McLaurin is a key piece of that vision.
Calvin Johnson’s message to the front office couldn’t have been clearer:
“Come on, Magic, pay the man!”
READ MORE: Commanders receive surprisingly low spot in NFL power rankings
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star predicted for $90 million contract extension
• Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp
• How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP