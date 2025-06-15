Commander Country

Hall of Famer calls out Magic Johnson to pay Commanders’ Terry McLaurin

Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson believes Terry McLaurin has done more than enough to earn a long-term deal with the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson knows a thing or two about what it takes to be great at the position—I mean, he is a Hall of Famer. So it’s no surprise he can spot elite talent, like Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

In a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Johnson praised McLaurin, who is currently seeking an extension on his contract with the Commanders.

“I don't know Terry very well, but from afar, man, the guy has been nothing but consistent for that organization,” Johnson said. “He's been a staple there in Washington his whole career. And you know, he plays his role, plays it well. He steps up in big games. And I love watching the kid, because he's always making plays.”

McLaurin, drafted by Washington in 2019, has been the heart of the team’s offensive unit ever since. Last season was his best yet, recording 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns—earning his first second-team All-Pro nod and second Pro Bowl selection.

With those numbers, it would make sense for the organization to secure McLaurin on a long-term basis. But until the two sides reach an agreement, McLaurin is expected to continue sitting out of mandatory minicamp.

The Commanders’ new ownership group, led by Josh Harris and featuring NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, has made it clear they’re working to reset the culture in D.C., and McLaurin is a key piece of that vision.

Calvin Johnson’s message to the front office couldn’t have been clearer:

“Come on, Magic, pay the man!”

