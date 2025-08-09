Commanders front office attends Tom Brady's statue unveiling
Foxborough -- The preseason matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots paled in comparison to the pregame festivities as legendary quarterback Tom Brady had his bronze statue unveiled outside of Gillette Stadium.
Part of the Commanders' staff, including offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, and personnel analyst Wes Welker, along with players including Deebo Samuel and Mike Sainristil, made their way to the ceremony to celebrate and show respect to the greatest to ever do it.
Commanders Lose Big Following Tom Brady Statue Unveiling
The Commanders' staff that made their way over to the event have close ties with Brady from their playing days together in New England.
Kingsbury was drafted by the Pats in 2003, spending time as Brady's backup.
Welker was one of Brady's favorite targets and one of the most productive wide receivers in Brady's career. Welker and Brady set multiple NFL records, including Welker's then-record 123 receptions in a single season (2009).
Izzo was a core special teamer for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, showcasing his leadership alongside Brady as they won three Super Bowls together.
It was a cool event for not only the coaches, but the players as well. Seeing current Commanders players show respect to the greatest to ever put on an NFL uniform is a pretty cool thing.
Unfortunately, the good vibes that began the evening didn't carry over to the first preseason game of the season for Washington. They held out 30 players from the match, including all starters, which ultimately led to them dropping the matchup 48-18.
The Commanders are hoping that they can achieve what Brady has so many times before them, a Super Bowl championship. They believe they have the makings of a true Super Bowl contender in 2025, but they will have to show resilience through a grinding regular season.
READ MORE: Former Commanders player praises head coach Dan Quinn
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst believes Commanders should consider Terry McLaurin trade
• Commanders shockingly named trade destination for Cowboys' Micah Parsons
• A Commanders rookie did something 'nobody would do,' and coaches noticed
• A Commanders veteran says the team has unlocked a new level of his game