Commanders take heat for drafting player with just one 2024 game
The Washington Commanders only had five selections during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the franchise did its best to maximize value while adding potential starters and depth pieces on both sides of the ball.
In fact, it's hard to criticize the haul without feeling like you're nitpicking. CBS Sports's Josh Edwards recently identified every team's most questionable pick last weekend.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie named among best NFL Draft value picks
Edwards circled in on Washington's seventh-round selection, former Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, mainly because of his age and lack of playing time in 2024.
Croskey-Merritt was limited to just one game last season due to eligibility issues. He rushed 13 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' 61-39 victory against New Mexico on August 31.
"Washington took five players and each were taken in the expected range or later," Edwards wrote. "There is no issue with where Croskey-Merritt was taken either but he is an older running back prospect who was limited to one game played in 2024."
Croskey-Merritt began his college career in the FCS at Alabama State. In four seasons with the program, he rushed for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 29 catches for 335 yards and another score in 31 career games.
In 2023, Croskey-Merritt moved up to the FBS level to play for New Mexico. He had a breakout campaign with the Lobos, rushing 189 times for 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns along with seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Croskey-Merritt had 100+ rushing yards in four games and back-to-back 200+ yard performances to conclude the year, including a season-high 31 carries for 233 yards and a touchdown in a 44-41 loss to Utah State on November 24.
Yes, the 5-foot-10, 206-pound running back will be 24 years old when the NFL regular season begins. However, he's someone who has the ability to make an early impact alongside Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. Croskey-Merrit recorded a 4.45 40-yard dash and a 41.5-inch vertical, both the best among participants at the Big 12 Pro Day.
Croskey-Merritt will get his first opportunity to impress the Commanders at rookie minicamp in a few weeks.
READ MORE: Commanders add 1,000-yard receiver to roster following NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds
• Commanders starter undergoes surgery ahead of 2025 season
• Commanders linked to signing two-time Super Bowl champ in free agency
• WATCH: Washington D.C. Mayor releases hype video for Commanders new stadium deal