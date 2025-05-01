Commander Country

Commanders rookie named among best NFL Draft value picks

The Washington Commanders got great value on second-round cornerback Trey Amos.

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Washington Commanders helmet during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a major need for a cornerback going into the NFL Draft.

That need was satisfied in the second round when the team selected Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos with the No. 61 overall pick.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller had Amos as his 12th-best value pick in the NFL Draft.

Amos has great value for Commanders

"I had Amos as a Round 1 possibility to the Commanders in my final mock draft because of their need for a physical press cornerback. Instead, they were able to get him at the end of Round 2. Amos' ability to win at the line of scrimmage and be physical will allow him to shine oppositeMarshon Lattimore," Miller wrote.

Amos could look to move into the starting lineup if he performs well for the Commanders in his rookie season, and he will have a chance to prove himself during rookie minicamp later this month.

