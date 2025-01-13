Commanders vs Buccaneers Live Updates
The Washington Commanders have made it to the postseason with a 12-5 record, their best since 1991. This marks a significant achievement under the leadership of head coach Dan Quinn, whose emphasis on accountability and teamwork has revitalized the team.
With his first postseason appearance as a rookie, Jayden Daniels is looking to lead the Commanders to a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a feat they couldn’t accomplish in Week 1 of the season. Daniels’ growth throughout the season, highlighted by his poise and dual-threat capabilities, has been instrumental in the Commanders' success.
The rematch against Tampa Bay presents an opportunity for Washington to showcase how far they’ve come since the season opener.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR K.J. Osborne, S Darrick Forrest, CB Michael Davis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul
- Buccaneers Inactives: DL C.J. Brewer, TE Devin Culp, WR Kameron Johnson, WR Tanner Knue, S Ryan Neal, G Royce Newman, OLB Jose Ramirez
