Commanders make huge announcement about new stadium
The Washington Commanders are officially heading home.
According to ESPN's John Keim, Washington Post, and others, the Commanders have reached a deal with the District of Columbia to build a new stadium at the historic RFK Stadium site, where the franchise experienced its greatest success between 1961 and 1996.
Washington announced the agreement Monday alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and team owner Josh Harris and released this hype video which should make fans excited.
Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but multiple reports indicate the new stadium project will cost over $3 billion. According to Keim, Harris hopes to open the new venue in 2030. Washington’s current lease at Northwest Stadium in Maryland runs until early 2027, but the team is permitted to continue playing there until their new home is complete.
Mayor Bowser's broader plan for the RFK site includes more than just a stadium. She envisions an expansive development with housing, hotels, retail space, a parking facility, and a recreation center — all designed to bring major events like Super Bowls, Final Fours, and major concerts back to the nation's capital.
However, the project still needs final approval from the D.C. Council, particularly concerning any public funding. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told The Washington Post earlier this month.
"My position has been that there should not be public dollars — the D.C. treasury should not be paying toward a stadium," said Mendelson.
The agreement marks the end of a lengthy search for a new home — a search that accelerated after Harris purchased the Commanders from Dan Snyder in 2023. Harris made it clear from the beginning how much the old RFK meant to him personally. As ESPN’s John Keim noted, Harris called memories of attending games there “some of the best of my life.”
Momentum grew stronger late last year when Congress passed legislation giving the city control of the RFK site for the next 99 years, a vital step that allowed negotiations to progress. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Harris both lobbied on Capitol Hill for the legislation, which was ultimately signed into law by President Joe Biden in January.
At one point, a team source told Keim there was a "75% chance" that Washington would rebuild at RFK. Other potential options included redeveloping their current Landover, Maryland site or a move to Virginia, but neither could match the emotional connection RFK held for ownership and fans alike.
RFK remains beloved by Washington’s fan base not just because of its location but because of its history. The franchise played in five Super Bowls and won three championships while calling RFK home, creating an emotional bond that has lasted decades.
"RFK has remained a favorite spot for longtime fans, and not just because it’s more centrally located. The emotional attachment to the success there is still powerful," said Keim.
Now, with the deal in place, the Washington Commanders are poised to turn their rich history at RFK into a bright future — right where it all began.
