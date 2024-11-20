Cowboys Name Starting QB Against Commanders
The Washington Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys this week at Northwest Stadium, and they now know which quarterback they will be facing off against.
After the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott for the year, Cooper Rush has started the last two games for the team and Mike McCarthy told reporters that he will get another go under center against the Commanders. But backup Trey Lance will also see some action.
In his two starts, Rush has thrown for 399 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Cowboys have gone winless. The team has scored just 19 points in games where Rush has started.
The team's poor performances and dwindling record have prompted the idea of Lance, the Cowboys starting former No. 3 overall pick, but he won't be starting this week. Instead, McCarthy and the Cowboys will build a package of plays for him in hopes to gain some kind of spark going into the final few weeks of the season.
Maybe getting Lance some plays will vault the Cowboys back into the win column, but the Commanders, led by former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, will be ready for the challenge.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Defensive Fatigue vs. Eagles Illustrated by Key Next Gen Stat
• Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution