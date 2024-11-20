Commander Country

Cowboys Name Starting QB Against Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys know who will be under center against the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws as Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws as Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys this week at Northwest Stadium, and they now know which quarterback they will be facing off against.

After the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott for the year, Cooper Rush has started the last two games for the team and Mike McCarthy told reporters that he will get another go under center against the Commanders. But backup Trey Lance will also see some action.

In his two starts, Rush has thrown for 399 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Cowboys have gone winless. The team has scored just 19 points in games where Rush has started.

The team's poor performances and dwindling record have prompted the idea of Lance, the Cowboys starting former No. 3 overall pick, but he won't be starting this week. Instead, McCarthy and the Cowboys will build a package of plays for him in hopes to gain some kind of spark going into the final few weeks of the season.

Maybe getting Lance some plays will vault the Cowboys back into the win column, but the Commanders, led by former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, will be ready for the challenge.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Defensive Fatigue vs. Eagles Illustrated by Key Next Gen Stat

• Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles

• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution

• Commanders Ready for Cowboys Rivalry at Home

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News