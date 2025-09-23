Dan Quinn gives murky update on Jayden Daniels before Week 4 Falcons matchup
The Washington Commanders got back on track over the weekend, dispatching the Las Vegas Raiders, 41-24.
The performance marked the first 40+ point regular season game for the Commanders since December 1, 2024. It all came without the services of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was sidelined due to a knee sprain suffered in the loss to the Green Bay Packers earlier this month.
Moving into a road game against the Atlanta Falcons, Daniels will be over two weeks removed from his injury when the ball kicks off on Sunday afternoon.
That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be available for the contest.
Dan Quinn Provides The Latest On Jayden Daniels
On Monday, head coach Dan Quinn gave an update on Daniels' status.
The Commanders are planning to list the second-year quarterback as day-to-day throughout the week. It sounds like there are still some hurdles Daniels has to go through to get back on the field in Atlanta.
“We're still listing him as day to day, and then as we get into Wednesday, I'll be more qualified to hit on what types of practice and what we can hit on to go," Quinn said.
"So, he went through some things today, some more tomorrow and that'll lead us up into Wednesday," Quinn added. "But when we get together prior to practice, I'll have a better idea for the plan. We've not nailed that down for the week as of yet."
Veteran backup Marcus Mariota stepped in for Daniels in the win over Las Vegas and put together an efficient outing.
Mariota connected on 15/21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown while adding six rushes for 40 yards and another score.
Quinn wasn't surprised to see the Commanders' offense not miss a beat with Mariota at the helm. At the same time, if Daniels is healthy enough to play, he'll be leading Washington this weekend.
"As far as tying one to the other, that's not part of the deal," Quinn said. "We just have a lot of trust in him and how we would go about it but man, we'll lean into the medical people and where we're at and what to do. But that type of preparation for him, it's just that kind of steady, consistent way but they're not tied together to answer your question.”
The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons are slated to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28. The contest will be televised on CBS.
