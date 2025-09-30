Commander Country

Dan Quinn reveals one bright spot for Commanders in Falcons defeat

The Washington Commanders are pleased with the progress made by one position group in particular.

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are relying on a young pass-catching unit with Terry McLaurin sidelined with a quad injury.

Several young players are being thrown into the mix, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn feels confident in the group.

“They've really put the work in. That's what we expect when these moments are there. When the opportunities arise, are they ready to deliver? Luke [McCaffrey] and Jaylin [Lane], their competitiveness, the way they want to go about it," Quinn said.

"And I thought same thing, [Ben] Sinnott had a penalty but also some excellent blocks with John [Bates] being out. I'll take a look at all of those. I'll try to point them out. Like I said, total team. This one stinks, and we’ve got to grow from it. That's the message. We’ll get better, I'm certain of it. And it starts right away. We’ve got to practice, we have to do all of that, but I'm certain that we'll play better.”

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane runs the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane runs the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Commanders young wideouts making difference

It can be challenging to play with a group of young pass-catchers, especially for a veteran quarterback. However, Marcus Mariota thinks the position group is doing a decent job.

“Well, I thought they had a great week of practice. Given the opportunity, I thought those guys really stepped in and made some plays. It's fun to see their growth, even in the course of the last couple of months. The more that they can add value to our offense, the more versatile we can be and the more we can score points," Mariota said.

If the Commanders are making strides throughout the season, things will get easier for Mariota and Jayden Daniels when he returns. The team may need to cover for McLaurin for a while, so the Commanders have to be ready for what's going to be thrown at them.

The Commanders face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

