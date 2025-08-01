D.C. mayor reveals her ultimate dream for the Commanders
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has always had a bold vision: to see the Washington Commanders return to the District. That vision has been slowly unfolding as the team outlines a billion-dollar deal to do just that.
Now, with that dream inching closer to reality, Bowser has another hope for the team’s future. Responding to a tweet that asked, “What’s one DC thing you absolutely must do in your lifetime?” Bowser didn’t hesitate. Her answer: “Watch the Commanders win a Super Bowl at the new RFK stadium.”
Her response echoes what many Washington fans have been saying for years. The last time the franchise won the Super Bowl was in 1992. Bowser’s tweet speaks not only to her continued support for bringing the team back to the city, but also her belief that the Commanders can return to their glory days and thrive in the city they truly represent.
With the franchise making waves last season behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington had a record-breaking year, and a deep playoff run. Expectations are even higher heading into this season and Bowser’s dream of seeing a Super Bowl win might come sooner than she thinks.
The Commanders have been working to maintain that momentum, building on last season’s success with strategic offseason moves and a renewed energy around the franchise.
Bowser’s vision of a Super Bowl win isn’t just a wish; it’s a reflection of what many fans across the District have been dreaming about for decades.
READ MORE: A top football site makes a bold prediction about Commanders' QB
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• This Commanders player could be a sneaky breakout candidate
• Jayden Daniels sets tone for Commanders in training camp
• Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels gives perfect response to Terry McLaurin drama