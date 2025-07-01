Defense could become Commanders demise
The Washington Commanders have a high-flying offense eager to take flight in the upcoming season, but the defense has the potential to ground the team.
The defense hasn't gotten glowing reviews during the offseason, which could lead to the team's demise in 2025.
ESPN insider John Keim expressed concern of the team's defense for the upcoming season.
Commanders defends provides major concern
"The defense -- and this assumes that receiver Terry McLaurin does not have a prolonged holdout in training camp while seeking an extension. The Commanders' defense was middle of the pack for the most part: 13th in yards per game but 18th in scoring; third in passing yards per game but 30th in rushing," Keim wrote.
"The run D was a major issue, especially against Philadelphia, which ran for more than 200 yards in their three meetings. The Commanders added size along their defensive line with Eddie Goldman, Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr. Will that be enough? It better be because, as end Dorance Armstrong said, "You can't stop the run, you can't win games."
"The defense also needs to force more turnovers; they were tied for 20th with 17 takeaways and 26th with only seven interceptions. That's one reason they drafted corner Trey Amos, who intercepted three passes at Ole Miss last year, in the second round."
The Commanders made changes, but they aren't as robust as the moves made on offense with the trades of left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
That doesn't mean the defense won't be better, but there isn't as much confidence in the acquisitions the team made.
The defense will have to prove critics wrong, beginning when the team reports to training camp on July 22.
