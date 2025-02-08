Did Dan Quinn get snubbed? Commanders’ HC finishes behind four coaches in Coach of the Year voting
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn finished fifth in the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year voting, trailing behind Kevin O’Connell, Dan Campbell, Andy Reid, and Sean Payton.
Quinn took over a team that finished 4-13 in 2023. Quinn had become the head coach of a franchise that had not had a winning season since 2016. The Commanders had not won a playoff game since the 2005 season.
Despite leading Washington to a strong 12-5 season and an NFC Championship appearance, Quinn’s placement in the rankings has sparked debate over whether he was undervalued in the final tally.
Breaking Down the Votes
The AP Coach of the Year voting system awards points based on a weighted structure: first-place votes earn five points, second-place votes earn three points, third-place votes earn two points, fourth-place votes earn one point, and fifth-place votes also earn one point. The final tally of votes reported by the NFL are as follows:
- Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings): 361 points (25 first-place votes)
- Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions): 283 points (19 first-place votes)
- Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs): 119 points (4 first-place votes)
- Sean Payton (Denver Broncos): 71 points (1 first-place vote)
- Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders): 85 points (1 first-place vote)
Was Quinn Undervalued?
A closer look at the voting suggests Quinn may have been overlooked compared to some of his peers. He received only one first-place vote but had a notable number of second- and third-place votes (six and seven, respectively). His 85 total points placed him ahead of Jim Harbaugh (59 points) and Sean McDermott (32 points), but well behind the top contenders.
Quinn’s performance with Washington was commendable, as he helped turn around a struggling team and instilled a competitive edge. The Commanders thrived under his leadership, finishing with a 12-5 record in his first year and showing significant improvement in all phases of the game. His defensive expertise played a crucial role, and the culture shift he implemented in Washington was evident throughout the season. Given his impact, some argue he should have finished higher than Sean Payton, whose Denver Broncos had an inconsistent season, or even Andy Reid, whose Kansas City Chiefs were already perennial contenders.
While the Coach of the Year award ultimately went to O’Connell, Dan Quinn’s fifth-place finish raises questions about how voters weigh different coaching achievements. Did Quinn’s defensive expertise, culture change, and team turnaround deserve more recognition?
With the Commanders trajectory on the rise, next year could provide another opportunity for Quinn to earn a higher standing among the league’s elite coaches.
