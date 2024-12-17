Falcons vs. Commanders Flexed to Sunday Night Football
The Washington Commanders will be waiting all day for Sunday night on Dec. 29 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium for their Week 17 matchup.
That's because ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL is moving the NFC matchup to Sunday Night Football to replace the matchup that features the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, two AFC teams that are out of the hunt for the postseason.
The Commanders are currently 9-5, holding on to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture while the Falcons are 7-7 following their Monday Night Football victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
In Week 16, the Commanders face the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles while the Falcons play the NFC-worst New York Giants. If the team with the better record wins each game, it means that the Falcons could overtake the Commanders in the standings for the final playoff spot with a win in Week 17.
It's a game that has a lot of stakes, so it's only fitting for the NFL to give it the primetime treatment as the league goes into the final weeks of the regular season.
