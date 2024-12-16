Washington Commanders Posting Best Start to Season Since 1992
The Washington Commanders' rebuild was rapid. They cleaned the house from top to bottom -- from ownership to the 53rd player -- and it paid off quickly. They were a 4-13 team one season ago and returned the least amount of production from last season to this season.
On top of getting a roster facelift, the Commanders drafted LSU quarterback and then-reigning Hesiman winner Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall selection with the 2024 NFL Draft. That, among the other roster moves, worked for Washington.
On Sunday, the Commanders defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-19, albeit in a nail-biter, to advance to 9-5 on the season. While the NFC East won't be up for grabs with the Philadelphia Eagles on pace to win the division, the Commanders can earn a wild card playoff bid.
As ESPN's John Keim shared on social media, this is the Commanders' best start through 14 games in 32 years. They haven't won 9 of their first 14 games since 1992.
"At 9-5, this is Washington's best record after 14 games since the 1992 season," Keim wrote.
That season, the Commanders won what has been their most recent Super Bowl. Will they replicate that success? That much is yet to be seen, but that's quite encouraging just one year removed from a four-win campaign.
Daniels seems to look every bit the part of a franchise quarterback, and the club, from top to bottom, seems to have built a winning culture in just one year. They've secured their first winning record for the first time since 2016 -- eight years ago.
Whether the Commanders earn a postseason bid and victory is yet to be seen, but, either way, this season has been a major success in D.C. They have real momentum to build off of for next season and beyond, and it starts with the confidence of having a franchise quarterback.
