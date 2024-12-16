Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reflects on Return to Louisiana
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is leaving Louisiana victorious after a 20-19 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.
The game marked Daniels' first game in the state since his college days at LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy last season.
Daniels spoke after the game on the feeling of returning to Caesars Superdome and grabbing a win.
“It was fun. It was awesome. It was my second time playing in the Dome (Caesars Superdome). It was my first time winning here. My first game ever at LSU was here. It was on a Sunday and we lost by one point, so it felt good to win by one point," Daniels said.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn also recognized the magnitude of the moment for the rookie quarterback.
"Obviously, he has had a lot of success here personally, so a lot of people that have made a big impact on his life were here. He did a great job, though. He [Daniels] is pretty remarkable in that way as a mature, young player where he doesn’t ride the rollercoaster too much. That’s not easy to do as someone who gets as much attention as he does," Quinn said.
Now, Daniels will look to return home in hopes of bringing the Commanders back to New Orleans for the Super Bowl in February.
