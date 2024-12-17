Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Saints

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter ab at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders fans can take a deep breath after this one. In a game that was initially thought to be a cakewalk for the Commanders, turned out to be a stressful one as they barely survived an NFC battle with the New Orleans Saints. The defense held strong for much of the afternoon as they faced Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler with Derek Carr being ruled out with an injury and if it weren't for a stand on a two-point conversion late in the game then Washington could be returning to the DMV area at 8-6 rather than 9-5.
Haener was pulled in the middle of the game and once that happened the tides started to turn with Rattler at the helm as the Saints scored 19 second-half points to make it a game. The defense did what they needed to do and perhaps the game could have ended before the Saints were able to score a last-second touchdown if not for a clock malfunction.
Either way, the defense was the one that pulled this one out for the Commanders as they limited New Orleans to 3/11 on third down and came away with three sacks. Rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil secured the lone turnover in the game picking off Jake Haener, and we saw the debut of cornerback Marshon Lattimore as he returned home.
Here is how the Washington Commanders defensive players graded out in their narrow 20-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Highest Graded:
1. Jer'Zhan Newton
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) during the first half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 75.1
2. CB Mike Sainristil
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates an interception against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.4
T-3. CB Marshon Lattimore
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) next to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the end of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.1
T-3. LB Bobby Wagner
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.1
5. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.8
Lowest Graded:
1. LB Mykal Walker
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Mykal Walker (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 24.2
2. DT Carl Davis Jr.
Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (95) celebrates with defensive tackle Carl Davis Jr. (98) after sack against the Houston Texans during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 30.5
3. CB Benjamin St-Juste
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) makes the tackle at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 41.5
4. LB Frankie Luvu
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) gestures to fans in the stands after making a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.0
5. DT Sheldon Day
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole