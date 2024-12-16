Commander Country

Commanders 'Blessed' for Winning Season

The Washington Commanders are counting their blessings at this point in the year.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (90) celebrate a New Orleans Saints failed attempt on a two point conversion as time expires at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have nine wins to their name after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 at Caesars Superdome.

The victory marked the first time Washington had won that many games since the 2015 campaign and the first winning season since 2016 when the franchise went 8-7-1.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was all smiles after the big win.

“It’s a blessing," Luvu said postgame. "Every win is good especially on the road. You have to show up in December football. You have to take care of your body. We have to show up all four downs. I’m blessed. I haven’t been around a winning team. Being around these guys and the winning stream is a testament to what we put it at work and what we put on the field to our fruition.”

The Commanders are winning these games as a team, and that adds some value to the good vibes that are present in the locker room.

While the Commanders are celebrating, they still have more to accomplish. Up next on the list is a playoff berth, which they could get closer to clinching if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

