Commander Country

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes praises Commanders' Jayden Daniels: 'Extremely talented'

Patrick Mahomes had some kind words for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels before his Kansas City Chiefs compete in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wishes he was competing in Super Bowl LIX against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but instead, he fell just short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Even though Daniels hasn't gotten on Mahomes' level quite yet, the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has a lot of respect for the likely Rookie of the Year.

READ MORE: Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR Cooper Kupp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What did Mahomes say about Daniels?

"Extremely talented," Mahomes said. "But I think from watching the tape, especially from watching the games he played against the Eagles this year, it was cool to even see his progression throughout the season from the games that he played until he got better and better."

If Daniels keeps going along this trajectory, maybe he will find himself going against Mahomes in a Super Bowl someday.

Super Bowl LIX will kick off from New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Ravens fan pleads guilty following assault of Commanders fans and escapes jail time

• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea

• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason

• NFL analyst proposes blockbuster Commanders trade to land Jets’ Garrett Wilson

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News