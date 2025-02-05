Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes praises Commanders' Jayden Daniels: 'Extremely talented'
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wishes he was competing in Super Bowl LIX against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but instead, he fell just short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
Even though Daniels hasn't gotten on Mahomes' level quite yet, the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has a lot of respect for the likely Rookie of the Year.
What did Mahomes say about Daniels?
"Extremely talented," Mahomes said. "But I think from watching the tape, especially from watching the games he played against the Eagles this year, it was cool to even see his progression throughout the season from the games that he played until he got better and better."
If Daniels keeps going along this trajectory, maybe he will find himself going against Mahomes in a Super Bowl someday.
Super Bowl LIX will kick off from New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
