Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp will be traded by the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Could he go to the Washington Commanders?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders should monitor the trade saga of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Earlier this week, Kupp announced that the Rams were seeking a trade for him, and that both parties would work together towards a solution.

This means Kupp could land on another top team this offseason, and Bleacher Report writer Andrew Peters thinks the Commanders would make sense as his next destination.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) ains 10 yards on a pass play
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) ains 10 yards on a pass play before he is stopped by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kupp to the nation's capital?

"The Commanders are in a similar position as the Steelers. Terry McLaurin had another great year, collecting his fifth straight season with 1,000 or more receiving yards, but Washington's second-leading receiver was tight end Zach Ertz, who had 654 yards. Adding Kupp this offseason could give star quarterback Jayden Daniels another option as the Commanders look to get back to the NFC championship next year," Peters writes.

Kupp, who turns 32 in June, has struggled with injuries in each of his last three seasons with the Rams.

He isn't the same player that nearly caught for 2,000 yards and won a Super Bowl back in 2021, but he could team up with Terry McLaurin to give Jayden Daniels one of the most lethal wide receiver duos in the NFL.

