Commanders Must Stay Bold For NFC Championship vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders must continue to play with nothing to lose.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on during the second half against Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing their biggest challenge yet against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

If they want to beat the Eagles and advance to the Super Bowl, they will have to build a bold game plan, much like they had against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

"I think going into the game we knew we would have to be bold on some spots, whether that was third and fourth downs when he'd have to use his legs, when he'd be able to, whether it was hand it off, rip it, whatever that looked like," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.

"And those are spots that are important on the fourth downs. But I thought as important in the second half, some long drives that used time to go down the field and using all the shot clock so we can just make sure all of those moments that we go. Whether it's huddling, whether it's using all the shot clock, extending plays. Those were some of the things that jumped out to me.”

This is the time to pull out all the stops the Commanders have. Nobody expected them to make it this far, but with two games away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Commanders need to lay it all out on the field.

The Commanders face the Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

