Commanders Must Stay Bold For NFC Championship vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders are facing their biggest challenge yet against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
If they want to beat the Eagles and advance to the Super Bowl, they will have to build a bold game plan, much like they had against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.
"I think going into the game we knew we would have to be bold on some spots, whether that was third and fourth downs when he'd have to use his legs, when he'd be able to, whether it was hand it off, rip it, whatever that looked like," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.
"And those are spots that are important on the fourth downs. But I thought as important in the second half, some long drives that used time to go down the field and using all the shot clock so we can just make sure all of those moments that we go. Whether it's huddling, whether it's using all the shot clock, extending plays. Those were some of the things that jumped out to me.”
This is the time to pull out all the stops the Commanders have. Nobody expected them to make it this far, but with two games away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Commanders need to lay it all out on the field.
The Commanders face the Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
