Former teammate of Commanders’ Jayden Daniels hits free agency
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones is once again on the move and looking for a new home in the NFL. The Raiders are releasing the 27-year-old after failed attempts to trade him. With Jones hitting the open market, there’s a possibility he could reunite with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels — his former college teammate at Arizona State.
Jones entered the league in 2022 as a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots. He showed promise during his rookie campaign, recording two interceptions and six pass breakups. However, off-the-field issues — including a June 2023 arrest — led to a short stint in New England, ending just five games into his sophomore season.
He was traded to the Raiders on November 14, 2023, reuniting with then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who also coached Jones in high school at Long Beach Poly. Jones made the most of his opportunity in Las Vegas, recording five interceptions (including three pick-sixes), 20 pass breakups, and 94 tackles across 19 starts. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games (starting 16) and logged a career-high 69 combined tackles along with 16 passes defensed.
Now, with Pete Carroll stepping in as head coach, Jones has become the odd man out. But his availability could intrigue the Commanders, which has aggressively reshaped its defense this offseason. A potential reunion with Daniels — a player who values chemistry and leadership — could be a low-risk, high-reward move for Washington as they continue building a new identity under head coach Dan Quinn.
Now a free agent, Jones will look for a fresh start with a team willing to bet on his talent. Though the Commanders aren’t really in need of a cornerback, the could give Jones a second chance reuniting him with a familiar face.
