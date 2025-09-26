Recently signed Commanders DB joins team with 'chip on shoulder'
The Washington Commanders are sitting nicely at 2-1 ahead of their NFC matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Despite having a solid start to the season, the Commanders are still looking to improve their roster, whether due to injury or just raising the floor or ceiling of a specific position group.
Earlier this week, the Commanders signed veteran safety Darnell Savage as they look for help on the backend of their defense.
Savage, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just two games into the season, was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland and has been a longtime starter in the league since setting foot onto an NFL gridiron.
His presence alone should help, and he seems to be coming in with the right attitude. When speaking to reporters, Savage exclaimed that the chip he has on his shoulders after being cut after two games has always been there and will continue to be.
Darnell Savage Comes to the DMV With 'Chip on Shoulder'
Savage was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and spent five seasons with the legendary franchise before ending up in Jacksonville in 2024. Over the course of his now seven-year NFL career, Savage has compiled 354 tackles (11 for loss), 39 passes defended, 10 interceptions (one for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
It is unknown what kind of role Savage will occupy in Washington, but his addition likely won't hurt by any means. The Commanders have struggled at times in the secondary, so having Savage even as a depth piece can be seen as advantageous.
Savage mentioned that he is excited to be in Washington on a team focused on winning and the culture that has been built in the locker room since the arrival of head coach Dan Quinn. Unfortunately for Savage, he won't be getting any revenge games against his former squads as the Commanders have already played the Packers and aren't scheduled to play the Jaguars in 2025.
