Commanders pledge support for local girls flag football program
The Washington Commanders have a brotherhood on the field and they carry that same team-first mentality into the communities across Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. In their latest effort ta $1 million commitment to grow girls flag football in the region.
Over the next two years, 127 programs will receive funding, equipment, and access to additional resources as part of one of the largest investments in girls’ youth sports in the area. Each program will also receive 25 custom Nike uniforms and a full NFL Flag Kit including 50 flags, 10 footballs, and instructional materials.
Beyond the uniforms and gear, teams will benefit from Commanders-hosted community programming, including Learn to Play clinics, coaching workshops, and seasonal events like kickoff celebrations and championship games.
"Growing the game of football at all levels remains a top priority for our organization – with a strong emphasis on supporting the growth of girls flag football,” said Commanders President Mark Clouse. “As the sport continues to gain momentum across the country, we’re proud to deepen our investment in the DMV region by delivering a first-class experience for everyone involved – from athletes and coaches to administrators and fans."
The initiative will directly impact 25 teams from D.C. Public and Charter Schools, 51 across Virginia including Fairfax, Prince William, Richmond, Arlington, Fauquier, and Henrico Counties and 51 in Maryland’s Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties, in continued partnership with the Baltimore Ravens.
Through this investment, the Commanders are doing more than investing in football they’re reinforcing their commitment to the community, promoting inclusion, and helping develop the next generation of athletes across the DMV.
