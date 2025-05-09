Insider explains Commanders CB's draft fall

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders ended the fall for their second-round quarterback, who some expected could have gone in the first round.

The Washington Commanders are getting their rookie class ready for their first season in the NFL, and they should be excited about what cornerback Trey Amos could bring to the table.

Amos, a former Ole Miss Rebel, was projected by some to be a first-round draft pick last month. However, Amos ended up falling to the Commanders with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes Amos could be one of the best new players for the Commanders, and he also adds insight into why the team was able to get him so late in the draft.

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos reacts after a pass breakup during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats
Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos reacts after a pass breakup during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Amos has some injury concerns

"Washington got a plus starter with second-round defensive back Trey Amos, who has size, speed and instincts. Selecting him at No. 61 was considered great value. One aspect that might have hurt his value slightly: Multiple teams discovered a back injury in the predraft process. This wasn't a major red flag for some teams, but it was at least a mild concern that "probably caused him to slide a bit," as one AFC exec said. However, people around Amos and the Commanders did not seem overly concerned by it," Fowler wrote.

"First-round offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. gives Washington flexibility on its right side. He can compete with second-year man Brandon Coleman at right tackle, and Coleman could kick in to guard eventually. Veteran Andrew Wylie is still in the mix, too."

Amos will participate in the team's rookie minicamp, which starts today and goes until Sunday.

