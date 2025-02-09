Commander Country

Insider: Commanders expected to have 'aggressive' offseason

The Washington Commanders will be active during free agency and the draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after losing the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are disappointed after falling short of the Super Bowl, but they will look to do everything in their power to get back there next year.

This means general manager Adam Peters will have a busy offseason, but he will have the green light to pull off some big-time moves.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Commanders could have bold offseason

"Expect the Commanders to be aggressive this offseason in pursuing roster upgrades on defense. Much like the Texans last year after C.J. Stroud's dazzling rookie season, Washington believes it has something special in quarterback Jayden Daniels and wants to maximize his rookie-contract window. Getting to the NFC Championship Game in Daniels' first year only makes Washington more likely to get aggressive for someone like Garrett if and when Cleveland decides to move him," ESPN's Dan Graziano writes.

"Washington needs a lot of work on defense, and don't be surprised to see the team stretch for an impact player or two in the coming months. The Commanders were 19th in defensive EPA this season."

The Commanders will be linked to many of the top free agents, and that will allow them to have the best chance possible of unseating the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFC representative in the Super Bowl.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

