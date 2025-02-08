Commanders could sign future Hall of Fame defender in free agency
The Washington Commanders will be an active team in free agency this offseason, and players will be looking to try and get on board in the nation's capital for next season and beyond.
One of those players could be Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, who is a free agent for the first time since being chosen as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron believes that the Commanders could be a landing spot for Mack.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels and Commanders’ Miracle play earn Moment of the Year at NFL Honors
Mack to D.C.?
"After briefly entertaining retirement, Mack is returning for 2025 and will enter the free-agent market as the top available edge rusher. With his remaining time in the league being limited, Mack may prioritize going to a club poised for success in the coming year, something the Commanders and Lions could pitch," Cameron writes.
"Although Dan Quinn’s defense may have finished in the top 12 in sacks this season, it came largely as a result of the scheme. Washington committed to a top-five blitz rate (32.8%) — the highest ever for a Quinn-led defense — and clocked the fewest snaps with four or fewer pass-rushers in the NFL during the regular season. With Dorance Armstrong finishing as the Commanders' only pass-rusher to exceed a 70.0 PFF overall grade and the contracts for Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell expiring, adding a force on the edge like Mack would allow Quinn to maintain balance."
The Commanders lack a true No. 1 pass rusher, so adding Mack to the team could be giving Washington the missing piece between being eliminated in the playoffs and reaching the Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Native American group calls Commanders name change 'degrading' and demands action
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns massive praise from Hall of Fame quarterback at NFL Honors
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Native American group calls Commanders name change ‘degrading’ and demands action
• 'No one' from the NFL Players' Association wants an 18th regular season game