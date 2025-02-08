Commander Country

Commanders could sign future Hall of Fame defender in free agency

The Washington Commanders have their sights set on improving their defense this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders will be an active team in free agency this offseason, and players will be looking to try and get on board in the nation's capital for next season and beyond.

One of those players could be Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, who is a free agent for the first time since being chosen as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron believes that the Commanders could be a landing spot for Mack.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels and Commanders’ Miracle play earn Moment of the Year at NFL Honors

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mack to D.C.?

"After briefly entertaining retirement, Mack is returning for 2025 and will enter the free-agent market as the top available edge rusher. With his remaining time in the league being limited, Mack may prioritize going to a club poised for success in the coming year, something the Commanders and Lions could pitch," Cameron writes. 

"Although Dan Quinn’s defense may have finished in the top 12 in sacks this season, it came largely as a result of the scheme. Washington committed to a top-five blitz rate (32.8%) — the highest ever for a Quinn-led defense — and clocked the fewest snaps with four or fewer pass-rushers in the NFL during the regular season. With Dorance Armstrong finishing as the Commanders' only pass-rusher to exceed a 70.0 PFF overall grade and the contracts for Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell expiring, adding a force on the edge like Mack would allow Quinn to maintain balance."

The Commanders lack a true No. 1 pass rusher, so adding Mack to the team could be giving Washington the missing piece between being eliminated in the playoffs and reaching the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Native American group calls Commanders name change 'degrading' and demands action

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns massive praise from Hall of Fame quarterback at NFL Honors

• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea

• Native American group calls Commanders name change ‘degrading’ and demands action

• 'No one' from the NFL Players' Association wants an 18th regular season game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News