Commanders second-round cornerback projected to All-Rookie team
The Washington Commanders are excited to have cornerback Trey Amos as part of the defense for the upcoming season.
Amos was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Commanders this spring, and he could emerge into a starter immediately for Joe Whitt Jr.'s defense.
NFL.com columnist Gennaro Filice named Amos to his All-Rookie team before the season begins.
Amos could be NFL's best rookie cornerback
"Atrocious cornerback play last September forced Washington to move rookie Mike Sainristil outside, and he acquitted himself quite well, but the scrappy 5-foot-9 playmaker is likely still at his best in the nickel role," Filice wrote.
"So, who can fill the CB slot opposite Marshon Lattimore? The Commanders signed veteran Jonathan Jones, who offers inside/outside ability, but Amos sure has the look of a Dan Quinn corner. Washington was thrilled when he was still available late in the second round, and no wonder: The big, physical CB displayed enticing press-man ability last season in the SEC, earning first-team all-conference honors.
"Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. undoubtedly appreciates Amos’ ball production (SEE: 3 INTs and 13 PBUs in 2024), having spent much of last season begging for takeaways."
Amos has a knack for turning the ball over, which he showcased during his collegiate career at Ole Miss.
Cornerback is one of the biggest positions of need for the Commanders, so Amos needs to contribute as soon as possible for the team.
Amos is expected to report to training camp at the team's practice facility on July 18.
