Jayden Daniels Talks Commanders Gameplan vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will face the Philadelphia Eagles for a third time in the NFC Championship.
While Daniels and the Commanders lost the first meeting on the road, they clawed back to beat the Eagles at home in December, setting the stage for a rubber match in the biggest game of the season.
Daniels spoke on how the team will alter its game strategies from the first two meetings ahead of the NFC Championship.
“I think you put some different wrinkles into the game plan, and I'm pretty sure they will too," Daniels said. "But at the end of the day, it's about execution and fundamentals and that's a very good team that we're going to face for a third time again. So, they got a lot of good players, obviously we know them, they know us, so it's going to be a fun matchup going up against them on Sunday.”
Given how evenly matched these two teams were during the regular season, whichever squad comes up with the best adjustments will likely be the one going to the Super Bowl.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Tom Brady Reveals What he Sees in Commanders' Jayden Daniels
• Lions Defender Takes Virtual Path to Soothe Real Commanders Frustrations
• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Lions in Divisional Round
• Another Rookie Was Hitting His Stride During Commanders' Win Over Lions