Jayden Daniels Talks Commanders Gameplan vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is hoping to dismantle the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles out of the pocket during the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will face the Philadelphia Eagles for a third time in the NFC Championship.

While Daniels and the Commanders lost the first meeting on the road, they clawed back to beat the Eagles at home in December, setting the stage for a rubber match in the biggest game of the season.

Daniels spoke on how the team will alter its game strategies from the first two meetings ahead of the NFC Championship.

“I think you put some different wrinkles into the game plan, and I'm pretty sure they will too," Daniels said. "But at the end of the day, it's about execution and fundamentals and that's a very good team that we're going to face for a third time again. So, they got a lot of good players, obviously we know them, they know us, so it's going to be a fun matchup going up against them on Sunday.”

Given how evenly matched these two teams were during the regular season, whichever squad comes up with the best adjustments will likely be the one going to the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

