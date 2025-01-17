Commander Country

Jayden Daniels Will Keep Commanders Competitive vs. Lions

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will keep the team in the game against the Detroit Lions.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have made many changes to go from a four-win team to three wins away from winning the Super Bowl, but none have been more impactful than drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick.

Daniels may be a rookie, but he plays like an established veteran. That's why Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton believes that the Commanders will be competitive this weekend against the 15-2 Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

"The Commanders slowed down the Buccaneers' third-ranked offense in a road victory last week, and Daniels helped position them to kick the game-winning field," Moton writes.

"Head coach Dan Quinn and coordinator Joe Whitt have molded the team's defense into a respectable unit throughout the season. In clutch moments, Daniels is far beyond his years.

"Washington won't shut down the Lions offense, but along with Daniels, it can do enough to keep the score margin in the single digits."

The Commanders are still underdogs since the Lions have arguably been the best team in the NFL this season, but Daniels won't allow Washington to fold. He hasn't done so yet, so there's no reason why it would happen now.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Lions is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.

