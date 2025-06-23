Jayden Daniels makes unforgettable WWE-style entrance at Fanatics Fest NYC
Fanatics Fest NYC took place this past weekend, bringing together fans of all sports. At the WWE entrance stage, you never know who’s going to walk through. Fans didn’t expect Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to make an appearance.
The second-year quarterback showed up in style, walking out to a Travis Scott song and holding up a WWE championship belt, with fans cheering as Daniels made his entrance like a true WWE wrestler.
It wasn’t just football fans who were excited to see him, but wrestling fans, too. In a tweet from a Fanatics Fest NYC attendee, he shared that a 10-year-old in the crowd declared, “That’s my favorite quarterback of all time!” Daniels’ appearance blends the worlds of sports and entertainment in a way that seems natural for the quarterback.
Fanatics Fest NYC is a three-day event that took place from June 20 to 22, known for merging pop culture, sports, and fans. Daniels participated in several events throughout the weekend, including a panel discussion with NFL legends Joe Montana and Dan Marino, and was also seen playing catch with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Commanders owner Josh Harris even made waves at the event, dropping $500,000 on one of the rarest Jayden Daniels football cards in existence: a 1-of-1 Prizm Black Finite rookie card.
Daniels’ appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC WWE stage was more than just a fun moment; it was another sign that the Commanders quarterback is becoming popular nationwide and making an impression on more than just football fans.
