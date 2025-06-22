Commanders’ Jayden Daniels jokes about easy touchdowns with Deebo Samuel
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had the crowd laughing during a panel at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend. But it wasn't a traditional joke that sparked the laughs—it was Daniels' excitement about the upcoming season and his newest offensive weapon.
The panel, part of the three-day sports and culture event, featured Daniels alongside NFL legends Joe Montana and Dan Marino and was moderated by journalist Taylor Rooks and Daniels' moment on stage highlighted just how energized he is about the team's revamped offense heading into the 2025 season.
"I'm excited to throw him a screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn't have to do any of the work," Daniels joked, referring to new wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Samuel joined the Commanders this offseason in a blockbuster trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Videos of the veteran playmaker making defenders miss in open space have already been circulating on social media, fueling excitement among Commanders fans who are hoping the team can build on its record-breaking season—with Samuel now in the mix.
With his rookie year under his belt, Daniels enters Year 2 with a new mindset, higher expectations, and a dynamic playmaker in his arsenal.
Daniels' comment hints at the chemistry already forming between the two even before training camp begins. And if all goes according to plan, he might get his wish: an 80-yard touchdown with little effort.
The Daniels-to-Samuel connection could make the Commanders' offense must-see TV this season.
READ MORE: Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders fan Kevin Durant dealt in blockbuster NBA trade
• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars
• Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals
• Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver