Joe Burrow pressures Bengals to operate like Eagles, should Commanders do the same?
The 2024 NFL season formally came to a close as the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 contest during Super Bowl 59.
Not only did the Eagles dominate during the regular season and postseason alike -- they set the standard as a club. They paid a running back what he was worth, and Saquon Barkley absolutely changed the dynamic on the field.
Philadelphia wasn't cheap like other teams try to be. They put their money where their mouth was and it paid off -- returning to the Super Bowl and getting revenge against the Chiefs.
Superstar quarterback Joe Burrow is putting pressure on the Cincinnati Bengals to follow suit and pay their top talents and keep the core of their roster together.
"The Eagles are paying everybody," Burrow said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "That seems like the way, whatever they're doing."
While the Bengals' signal-caller is putting pressure on the organization, the Washington Commanders shouldn't wait for a player to suggest the team should be aggressive in spending, they should do it on their own.
Jayden Daniels is on his rookie contract. The recent Offensive Rookie of the Year and standout Commanders quarterback is going to have the club in a good position for years to come. Why would Washington wait to get aggressive in putting talent around him?
If the Commanders can utilize extra salary cap space while having a star quarterback -- they can potentially compete for a Super Bowl while Daniels is on a rookie deal, furthering their franchise turnaround to the next level.
Washington is staring at a massive opportunity following a 12-5 season and NFC title game appearance, and they've got to be aggressive in making moves to ensure they put enough talent around the young signal-caller.
READ MORE: Cowboys trade shakes up first round and impacts Commanders' pick in NFL mock draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders 'headed on the right track', says ESPN analyst
• Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR
• NFL executive slams Commanders, praises Jayden Daniels
• Commanders hold top odds to land former NFL Defensive Player of the Year