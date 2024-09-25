Commander Country

Kliff Kingsbury Gives Commanders Advantage vs. Cardinals

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22.

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks on during the third quarter against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, where offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will return to go against the team he coached from 2019-22.

Kingsbury was the coach that came in when the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, and he could provide some insight in the Commanders' preparation this week.

""I think that happens a lot, not just with quarterbacks, but with coaches at one spot to the next, or even a player who was a teammate of somewhere and teammate of somewhere else," Quinn said. "And Kliff will definitely hint us on that. But watching the tape of [Arizona Cardinals QB] Kyler [Murray], it's pretty obvious what he's capable of and the playmaking abilities that he has, extending plays. So, a lot of it is pretty easy to see and hard to do."

Murray has a knack for escaping the pocket and figuring out ways to turn plays from negative to positive. And now, he has a shiny, new No. 1 receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. that should test the Commanders secondary.

With Harrison only coming on this year, Kingsbury doesn't have the experience of working with him, so there isn't full benefits to having him help prepare against the Cardinals.

Harrison struggled in his debut, catching just one pass for four yards against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, he's caught nine passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns across the last two games.

If the Commanders can find a way of limiting this dynamic duo, they should be able to find a way to win.

