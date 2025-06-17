Laremy Tunsil fires back after criticism for missing Commanders OTAs
The Washington Commanders made one of the boldest moves of the offseason when they traded for veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The expectation? That the three-time Pro Bowler would anchor the offensive line and protect quarterback Jayden Daniels for years to come.
But before Tunsil could take a single snap in a Commanders uniform, his absence at voluntary OTAs made headlines and drew criticism. Some local media voices, most notably 106.7 The Fan’s Lynnell Willingham, questioned Tunsil’s decision to skip OTAs, calling it a sign of weak commitment.
The critique wasn’t new. Tunsil has adopted this approach in recent years, but with a new team, his no-show raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike. And Tunsil heard every word.
The veteran left tackle broke his silence in the most modern way possible: a video post on social media. The clip featured footage of Tunsil grinding through intense workouts away from the team facility, paired with none other than Willingham’s direct quotes calling him out. It was a not-so-subtle response, sending a clear message — he’s been working, and he’s been paying attention.
The post set social media ablaze. Some fans defended the lineman’s right to train on his own schedule, while others still expressed concerns over chemistry with his new teammates. But any lingering doubt about his engagement was eased when Tunsil reported to mandatory minicamp in Ashburn.
Though he didn’t take full reps during team drills, it’s early in the summer. The Commanders seem less concerned about June performance and more focused on having Tunsil in peak form for Week 1.
The move to Washington represents a new chapter for Tunsil, who spent the last five seasons protecting quarterbacks in Houston. He now reunites with former Falcons head coach and current Commanders leader Dan Quinn, Tunsil’s head coach for his first four NFL seasons. That familiarity could pay dividends for a line still developing its identity.
So yes, he skipped OTAs. Yes, he heard the criticism. But Tunsil’s response made one thing clear: he’s locked in — and when it matters, he’ll be there.
