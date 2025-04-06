Lions' Dan Campbell still haunted by Commanders playoff upset
The Washington Commanders eliminated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round three months ago, and the defeat still lingers in the mind of head coach Dan Campbell.
Campbell recently spoke about the team's loss to the Commanders and how he hopes to use it as fuel going into next season.
Lions haunted by Commanders loss
"It doesn't go away, that'll always be there," Campbell said via the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast h/t Detroit Lions On SI contributor Christian Booher.
"No different than what happened the year prior, you use that as motivation, but it's important that it doesn't bury you or that you lose confidence or that you have the fight anymore. It's always there as a motivation. I've got it up on my board and it'll be there all year, and it says, 'You failed, own it.' And what am I gonna do about it, what are we gonna do about it?"
The Commanders and Lions will have a rematch in Landover, Md. in the 2025 season.
