Are the Washington Commanders the most improved team after free agency?
The NFL free agency period is still open as teams look to fill out remaining holes left on their roster with the NFL draft coming up in an exactly one month where teams will begin to usher in young, athletic talent to go along with their free agent hauls.
The Washington Commanders have been one of the most active teams this free agency, both in signing key pieces and depth from the market along with splash moves made via trade. The Commanders are hopeful that these all-in sort of transactions will result in them making it even further than their NFC Championship appearance just a season ago.
While many can look at what Washington has done as a net positive, there is always the off chance that things can backfire; just look at what occurred in Houston with the Texans after going all-in last offseason.
It is too early to tell which direction the Commanders' moves will lead them but they undoubtedly have raised the ceiling on what this team can be moving forward. Some of the more notable acquisitions made this offseason include trading for two former All-Pros in Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil along with added depth with the likes of Javon Kinlaw and Jonathan Jones.
With the additions that the Commanders made this offseason, it was good enough to earn a spot in Sports Illustrated's most improved teams following free agency. However, it didn't quite land the Commanders the top spot as they came in as the second most improved team, slotting in behind the New England Patriots and ahead of the Denver Broncos.
One could easily make the case that the Patriots and Commanders could switch places, but I think it is the right spot considering the question marks that surround some of their acquisitions. As the Sports Illustrated article pointed out, the Commanders' big moves - Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel - are perhaps the biggest red flags as Tunsil didn't do much to help elevate protection for C.J. Stroud last season while Samuel hasn't been the guy that we saw back in 2021, and even more so his attitude towards the end of his tenure with the 49ers.
While the obvious concerns are there, Washington believes that they will be able to get the most out of their new players. The culture around the franchise has been changed and there is no better time to take a risk to heighten and elongate the talent that Jayden Daniels has. There is still plenty to be done for the Commanders as they will want to improve their defense a bit more, but at the end of the day both the floor and ceiling has been raised for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
