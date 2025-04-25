Meet Commanders first round draft pick Josh Conerly Jr.
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders continue to build their roster under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn by selecting Josh Conerly an offensive tackle from University of Orgeon, with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here’s a closer look at what the No. 29 NFL draft pick brings to the table:
• Name: Josh Conerly Jr.
• Position: Offensive Tackle
• College: University of Oregon
• Height/Weight: 6’5, 311
• Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Conerly was a standout at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, where he earned first-team all-state honors as a senior and received the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, along with an invitation to the 2022 All-American Bowl. A five-star recruit, he committed to Oregon and quickly became a key player on the offensive line.
During his time with the Ducks, Conerly stared 14 games at left tackle, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. He was also a finalist for the Joe Moore Award—given to the nation’s top offensive line unit. Conerly played 965 snaps, including 929 at left tackle, and allowed just one sack in 494 pass-blocking opportunities while surrendering only nine total pressures.
The Commanders are coming off a transformative season and Conerly’s arrival bolsters a roster already featuring new additions like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, as the Commanders continue to build around quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Conerly added to the front paves the way for the Washington Commanders to have another successful year.
READ MORE: Commanders rival Giants select top pass rusher in NFL Draft
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rival Cowboys select top guard in NFL Draft
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story