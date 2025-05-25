New Commanders playmakers offer hope for continued success
The Washington Commanders are a good offensive team thanks to the likes of quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson Jr., among others.
However, the Commanders saw their playmaking as an area of improvement, which is why they sought out some help in that department this offseason.
The team traded for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers and selected Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
ESPN insider John Keim explained why the team prioritized adding playmakers this offseason.
Commanders playmaker moves explained
"Washington re-signed Daniels' security blanket in tight end Zach Ertz, who caught 66 passes with seven touchdowns in 2024. They also re-signed wide receiver Noah Brown, who caught 35 passes in 11 games before injuring his kidney and being placed on injured reserve. They allowed Olamide Zaccheaus and Dyami Brown to leave in free agency," Keim wrote.
"But the Commanders wanted to add more dynamic ability to their offense.
"Washington's offense ranked 22nd in pass plays of 20 or more yards. To help, Washington traded for Samuel and drafted speedy receiver Jaylin Lane in the fourth round. In the past four years, Samuel has recorded 55 such plays -- 18th most in the NFL. But 23 of those occurred in 2021.
"However, the Commanders are banking on Samuel having a solid year in this area. After all, his 8.8 yards after the catch leads all receivers over the past four years -- he's second over the past two seasons. So he can help on underneath throws and screens in particular, both of which are key parts of Washington's attack."
The Commanders will look to get their new playmakers entrenched in the offense during OTA's this week.
