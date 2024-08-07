Commander Country

Washington Commanders Add Offensive Tackle to Roster On Eve of Jets Joint Practice

For the second time this week the Washington Commanders have addressed their offensive line depth.

David Harrison

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Alex Taylor (70) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Alex Taylor (70) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

For the second time this week the Washington Commanders added a new face to their offensive line group.

On Tuesday, the Commanders announced the addition of guard/center J.C. Hassenauer leaving some surprised the team didn't instead target someone on the edge of their offensive line.

Wednesday, Washington addressed the offensive tackle position as well by signing free agent Alex Taylor.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Couldn't Be More Pleased' With Backfield

New Washington Commanders offensive tackle Alex Taylor.
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Alex Taylor (70) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor entered the league as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately for Appalachian State and South Carolina.

He's appeared in four NFL games thus far, three with the Cleveland Browns who he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with, and then one more with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

Taylor is the second former Cowboys offensive lineman to join the Commanders along with center Tyler Biadasz.

With injuries starting to mount on the offensive line its no surprise Washington decided to address the group at this stage of the preseason.

Offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury on Friday, fellow tackle Andrew Wylie has missed portions of several practices this training camp, rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman was present but not participating fully on Monday, and guard Sam Cosmi has missed the last two practices for undisclosed reasons.

Taylor and Hassenauer will provide valuable depth to the Commanders who head into Thursday looking forward to a joint practice with the New York Jets ahead of the two teams' preseason debut on Saturday.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Make 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Joint Practice with Jets

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders Rookie OT Taking 'First Good Step' in Training Camp

• What CB Mike Sainristil Loves About His Role With The Washington Commanders

• Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Couldn't Be More Pleased' With Backfield

• Why Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Loves' Rookie QB Jayden Daniels

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News