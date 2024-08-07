Washington Commanders Add Offensive Tackle to Roster On Eve of Jets Joint Practice
For the second time this week the Washington Commanders added a new face to their offensive line group.
On Tuesday, the Commanders announced the addition of guard/center J.C. Hassenauer leaving some surprised the team didn't instead target someone on the edge of their offensive line.
Wednesday, Washington addressed the offensive tackle position as well by signing free agent Alex Taylor.
Taylor entered the league as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately for Appalachian State and South Carolina.
He's appeared in four NFL games thus far, three with the Cleveland Browns who he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with, and then one more with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.
Taylor is the second former Cowboys offensive lineman to join the Commanders along with center Tyler Biadasz.
With injuries starting to mount on the offensive line its no surprise Washington decided to address the group at this stage of the preseason.
Offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury on Friday, fellow tackle Andrew Wylie has missed portions of several practices this training camp, rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman was present but not participating fully on Monday, and guard Sam Cosmi has missed the last two practices for undisclosed reasons.
Taylor and Hassenauer will provide valuable depth to the Commanders who head into Thursday looking forward to a joint practice with the New York Jets ahead of the two teams' preseason debut on Saturday.
