Newest Commanders have numbers revealed
The Washington Commanders have five new draft picks and 11 veterans that have signed in free agency.
Now that they are officially on the roster, the Commanders have assigned jersey numbers to all of them.
Here's a look at all of the numbers for the Commanders:
Will Harris - No. 3
After being No. 5 with the New Orleans Saints last season, Harris now becomes No. 3.
Michael Gallup - No. 12
Gallup wore No. 13 with the Dallas Cowboys, but now he takes on No. 12.
Josh Johnson - No. 14
Johnson wore No. 8 with Washington in 2018, but now he goes to No. 14.
Matt Gay - No. 16
The last player to wear No. 16 for Washington was backup quarterback Jeff Driskel in 2024.
Trey Amos - No. 23
With Marson Lattimore moving to No. 2, Amos takes over No. 23.
Jonathan Jones - No. 31
Jones keeps the only number he wore with the New England Patriots for nine seasons.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - No. 32
Mykal Walker wore the number last year, and now it is passed off to Croskey-Merritt, the team's seventh-round pick.
Javon Kinlaw - No. 52
Kinlaw gets a new number after wearing No. 54 last season with the New York Jets.
Nate Herbig - No. 53
Herbig comes to Washington after playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
Jacob Martin - No. 55
The last player to wear No. 55 was K.J. Henry in 2023.
Kain Medrano - No. 56
Only five players have worn No. 56 since LaVar Arrington did from 2000-05.
Josh Conerly Jr. - No. 72
The first-round pick gets No. 72 after wearing No. 76 in college.
Foster Sarell - No. 79
Sarell changes from No. 73 to 79 after three years with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jaylin Lane - No. 83
Lane gets to keep the number he wore while playing at Virginia Tech.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - No. 91
Wise will have to live up to the legacy of assistant coach Ryan Kerrigan, who wore the number from 2011-20.
Eddie Goldman - No. 97
Goldman takes Efe Obada's number that was worn for the past three seasons.
