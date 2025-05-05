Pro Football Focus praises Commanders top NFL Draft picks
The Washington Commanders had holes on both sides of the ball going into the 2025 NFL Draft, and the team made sure to fill some of those voids early on in the weekend.
The team chose Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos in the second.
Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron praised both of the Commanders top selections after the NFL Draft.
Commanders aced first two picks
"A tackle with length and movement skills in Round 1: A two-year starter for the Oregon Ducks at left tackle, Josh Conerly Jr. allowed just two sacks over the past two years. He graded above the 75th percentile in all facets, including a 78.1 true pass set PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. Conerly shows good athleticism for the position, displaying quick and explosive feet. He doesn’t need to immediately start after the Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil this offseason, but he could slide into guard and be very effective," Cameron wrote.
"A scheme-versatile cornerback with the ideal blend of size and skill: Trey Amos brings good speed and strong movement skills to the Commanders’ defense. He earned an 85.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024, forcing 13 incompletions and recording three interceptions. A standout at the Senior Bowl, Amos showcases good instincts in zone coverage and has the size and athleticism to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage."
The Commanders hope Conerly and Amos can be long-term starters on each side of the ball for many years to come.
