NFL analyst: Commanders 'closed the gap' between Eagles after free agency
The Washington Commanders will be chasing the Philadelphia Eagles all year long in hopes of being the NFC representative in the Super Bowl.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that the Commanders are getting closer to the Eagles after their initial moves in free agency.
READ MORE: Are the Commanders winners or losers so far in free agency?
Commanders closing the gap
"[The Commanders] closed the gap. It's a very big gap and it's still a pretty significant gap ... I love the moves that the Commanders have made, and I love the trade for Laremy Tunsil," Orlovsky said.
Orlovsky also thinks that the Los Angeles Rams are still the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC and that Philadelphia is still superior on the offensive and defensive line despite losing the likes of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.
However, the Commanders are closer to a title today than they were yesterday, and that's all that they can focus on for the time being.
READ MORE: Zach Ertz says re-signing with the Commanders was a 60-second decision
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Washington Commanders bringing back veteran running back on one-year deal
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders