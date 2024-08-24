NFL Insider Says Washington Commanders Aren't Out On 49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk
The Washington Commanders parted from Jahan Dotson -- a former first-round pick wide receiver -- via trade on Thursday. After two fairly disappointing seasons, though there was promise during his rookie campaign, it was time for a change of scenery for Dotson.
Now, it's unfortunate Dotson didn't get to play alongside rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in the regular season, as the LSU product hoists plenty of potential for his first year in the league. However, the trade could be setting up for a collateral move from Washington.
Perhaps the Commanders trading for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be back in play, as NFL insider Michael Silver alluded to while speaking on San Francisco radio station KNBR.
"I wouldn't rule out Washington," Silver said. "And I know there have been reports that the Commanders are out, but they just traded a receiver today. Adam Peters and John Lynch obviously can communicate very easily on this. That's the other team besides the Steelers that Aiyuk has honed in on as where he wants to go."
Aiyuk has made his wishes to play for Washington public. He and Daniels have had conversations that have surfaced online, and the traction between the two sides is certainly there.
For Daniels' rookie season, having Aiyuk paired with Terry McLaurin would make life very, very easy. He'd be able to transition to the pro level well as the blend of skill positions would allow for a dynamic offense, as long as the big men in the trenches can keep Daniels' jersey clean.
Again, it seemed like the Commanders could be in play to land a receiver after trading Dotson, and this report only solidifies that idea. Aiyuk would certainly elevate the team's offense, but his trade saga has been dragging at this point and it'll be interesting to see how it plays out.
