Commanders Coach Weighs In on Zane Gonzalez
The Washington Commanders have rolled with Austin Seibert at the kicker spot for most of the year, but now that he is on injured reserve, the team has been relying on Zane Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, 29, was signed to the active roster earlier this week after Seibert headed to injured reserve. In three games with the team, Gonzalez has made all 10 of his extra-point attempts while connecting on just three of five field goals.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke about Gonzalez going into the bye week.
" I do have a lot of confidence in [K] Zane [Gonzalez]. We put him through all the different processes. You were out here for practice early in the week, into the wind and going, so I like where he is at physically. I like things he's able to do. So, you're right that it has been a challenge due to kicking scenarios, injuries, et cetera. But we do have a lot of confidence in the same," Quinn said.
Gonzalez will get a chance to breathe during the bye week before preparing for the final four games of Washington's season where the team will fight for a playoff spot.
