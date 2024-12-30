Commander Country

Will Commanders WR K.J. Osborn Make Debut vs. Falcons?

The Washington Commanders could have a new weapon in the offense against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeremy Brener

New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are warming up against the Atlanta Falcons, but now they know which players won't be in action for their Week 17 potential playoff clincher.

Here's a look at who won't play for the Commanders today:

WR Dyami Brown
QB Jeff Driskel (Emergency 3rd QB)
CB Marshon Lattimore
DB Tyler Owens
LB Dominique Hampton
LB Jordan Magee
OT Andrew Wylie

The Commanders previously ruled out Brown, Lattimore, Magee, Owens and Wylie with their respective injuries. Driskel and Hampton are healthy scratches.

The game will mark the debut for veteran wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who was claimed off waivers earlier this month from the New England Patriots. Osborn was a healthy scratch for the team's previous two games, but he is available to play tonight as a target for Jayden Daniels.

Here's a look at who is inactive for the Falcons:

DL Brandon Dorlus
WR Casey Washington
CB Kevin King
OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
OL Elijah Wilkinson
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
OT Brandon Parker

Kevin King is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, while everyone else is a healthy scratch. The Falcons are coming into the game relatively healthy, and they need all of their guys if they want to beat the Commanders and continue to control their destiny in the NFC South.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Prime-Time Battle with Rookie QBs and Key Milestones for Commanders

• Eagles Win NFC East; Commanders Still Alive for Wild Card

• Five Questions Ahead of Falcons vs. Commanders

• Commanders Announce Key Roster Move Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News