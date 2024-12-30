Will Commanders WR K.J. Osborn Make Debut vs. Falcons?
The Washington Commanders are warming up against the Atlanta Falcons, but now they know which players won't be in action for their Week 17 potential playoff clincher.
Here's a look at who won't play for the Commanders today:
WR Dyami Brown
QB Jeff Driskel (Emergency 3rd QB)
CB Marshon Lattimore
DB Tyler Owens
LB Dominique Hampton
LB Jordan Magee
OT Andrew Wylie
The Commanders previously ruled out Brown, Lattimore, Magee, Owens and Wylie with their respective injuries. Driskel and Hampton are healthy scratches.
The game will mark the debut for veteran wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who was claimed off waivers earlier this month from the New England Patriots. Osborn was a healthy scratch for the team's previous two games, but he is available to play tonight as a target for Jayden Daniels.
Here's a look at who is inactive for the Falcons:
DL Brandon Dorlus
WR Casey Washington
CB Kevin King
OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
OL Elijah Wilkinson
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
OT Brandon Parker
Kevin King is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, while everyone else is a healthy scratch. The Falcons are coming into the game relatively healthy, and they need all of their guys if they want to beat the Commanders and continue to control their destiny in the NFC South.
Kickoff for the game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Prime-Time Battle with Rookie QBs and Key Milestones for Commanders
• Eagles Win NFC East; Commanders Still Alive for Wild Card
• Five Questions Ahead of Falcons vs. Commanders
• Commanders Announce Key Roster Move Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons