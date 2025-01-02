NFL Playoff QB Rankings: Where's Commanders' Jayden Daniels?
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has had a historic rookie season, leading his team to the playoffs after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon ranked every quarterback that can still qualify for the playoffs and listed Daniels at No. 7 on his list.
"Three interceptions over the past two weeks, and obviously, there's a large element of unknown with a rookie in the playoffs. That said, it's been a special maiden season for a guy with four fourth-quarter comebacks, a top-10 passer rating and 864 rushing yards," Gagnon writes.
The only quarterbacks that ranked higher than Daniels were Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).
Considering Goff is the only quarterback in the NFC that is higher than Daniels, it's a good sign for the Commanders to be competitive in the playoffs no matter which team is on the other sideline.
Daniels just has to treat each game moving forward just as he has all season long. He has done a good job about not being scared of the moment, and that is a big reason why the Commanders have a great chance of winning come playoff time.
