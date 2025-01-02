Commander Country

NFL Playoff QB Rankings: Where's Commanders' Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on while leaving the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on while leaving the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has had a historic rookie season, leading his team to the playoffs after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon ranked every quarterback that can still qualify for the playoffs and listed Daniels at No. 7 on his list.

"Three interceptions over the past two weeks, and obviously, there's a large element of unknown with a rookie in the playoffs. That said, it's been a special maiden season for a guy with four fourth-quarter comebacks, a top-10 passer rating and 864 rushing yards," Gagnon writes.

The only quarterbacks that ranked higher than Daniels were Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens).

Considering Goff is the only quarterback in the NFC that is higher than Daniels, it's a good sign for the Commanders to be competitive in the playoffs no matter which team is on the other sideline.

Daniels just has to treat each game moving forward just as he has all season long. He has done a good job about not being scared of the moment, and that is a big reason why the Commanders have a great chance of winning come playoff time.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Could See Austin Ekeler Return Soon

• How Commanders Playoff Fate Could Be Impacted by Rams Coach Sean McVay

• Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job

• Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News