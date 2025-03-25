Analyst projects Commanders to address pass rush in latest mock draft
The Washington Commanders will have plenty of options when their name is called with pick No. 29
General manager Adam Peters has done some good things since he has arrived, but once again, most expect him to address the Washington Commanders pass rush in the NFL Draft on April 24th.
In a recent mock draft from The 33rd Team, Washington is projected to select Mike Green, an edge rusher out of Marshall, with the 29th overall pick.
The 33rd Team's NFL Analyst Kyle Crabb states "a fit with Dan Quinn in Washington is a match made in heaven" said Crabb. His explosiveness, paired with the power rushers Quinn has assembled, would give Washington a nice combination of ways to rush the passer.
Green has been an intriguing prospect, however his status doesn't come without concerns about his character.
"Green's film is tremendous, but there does seem to be some uneven ground for his draft stock tied to a lack of clarity around a pair of sexual assault allegations" Crabb said. "Green was never charged, but it was a central focus of his NFL Combine regardless."
If the Commanders are comfortable with the background checks, Green could be a valuable addition to the defense. With star lineman Jonathan Allen departing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Commanders will need to address the position to help star lineman Daron Payne.
Green's talent could provide Washington with additional help to help revamp this defense. As draft night approaches, all eyes will be on how Washington handles the balance between talent and character evaluations while making their selections.
