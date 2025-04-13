Bears QB Caleb Williams revisits 'Hail Mary' loss to Commanders
Washington Commanders receiver Noah Brown caught one touchdown pass in 2024, but it was a doozy.
With no time remaining on the Week 8 clock in a game between the Commanders and the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jayden Daniels hurled a 'Hail Mary' pass toward the end zone. It was a pass that never hit the ground and landed in Brown's waiting hands, securing a three-point victory for the home team.
It was the sixth win of the season for Washington, and the team's second in a row. For the Bears, the loss snapped a three-game winning streak, sparked a 10-game losing streak, and exposed a major flaw in then-head coach Matt Eberflus. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams discussed as much with Esquire, via USC Trojans On SI.
“How [Eberflus] handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by," said Williams.
Through a series of coaching decisions, the Bears allowed the Commanders to position themselves for the game-winning toss from Daniels to Brown, and after the game Eberflus stated that he didn't believe the decision to do so directly impacted the results of the game.
Most, if not all, who observed the outcome strongly disagreed.
Eberflus is no longer with the team unsurprisingly, especially after Williams and the rest of Chicago had to watch while the quarterback drafted after him led Washington to the NFC Championship Game in their rookie seasons.
Williams says, however, he's taking it all in stride and as a learning experience.
“I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth,” Williams said. “To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad. . . I'm going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again."
While the Bears quarterback is hoping to not repeat the mistakes of the past, Daniels and the Commanders are looking to replicate and build off everything they accomplished in 2024.
