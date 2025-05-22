Commander Country

Commanders' draft pick comments on his 'rough' Senior season

Despite playing only one game his senior year, Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt stayed focused on still making to the the NFL draft.

Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1) gets tackled by New Mexico Lobos safety Christian Ellis (8) during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1) gets tackled by New Mexico Lobos safety Christian Ellis (8) during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
For Washington Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, his path to the NFL wasn’t what he had in mind. It was filled with doubt, disappointment, but a belief that everything happens for a reason.

During a conversation on the Come On Na’ Podcast, Croskey-Merritt talked about what seemed to be the toughest time of his football career—his senior year at the University of Arizona, where he played in just one game.

“That’s tough, bro,” the rookie admitted. “It was my senior year. I mean, I feel like that was gonna be one of the ones right there.”

East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) and East offensive lineman Joe Huber of Wisconsin (70) celebrates a touchdown against the West during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jacory Croskey-Merritt played just one game in his senior year at Arizona (2024) due to an NCAA eligibility issue. The NCAA ruled him ineligible for the remainder of the season after he played in the season opener. 

This issue stemmed from a redshirt season he had at his previous school, where his number was used by another player, causing a discrepancy in the NCAA's records.

So, instead of taking the field with his teammates, Croskey-Merritt was stuck on the sidelines, watching theme compete week after week while he could only practice and workout.

Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1) runs to make a touch down during fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“Saturday was the worst,” he said. “Seeing my team play—knowing I could be out there helping them out a lot—that was different.”

Though he feels like only playing one game his senior year hindered him from proving himself to scouts, possibly climbing the draft board or ending his college career how he wanted to.

But even with the setback Croskey-Merritt kept his eye on making it to the NFL draft and hearing his name called.

“If I would’ve played my last year, we definitely would’ve went higher on the board,” he said. “But I’m happy where I ended up landing. It all worked out pretty fine.”

