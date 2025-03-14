Commanders bringing home 'real 'skins fan' DT Javon Kinlaw
The Washington Commanders introduced their newest defensive tackle to the local media on Friday after signing Javon Kinlaw to his new contract that will bring the veteran back home.
Growing up in Washington D.C., Kinlaw's determination and athletic ability took him away from home, first to South Carolina to play college football, and then to San Francisco and New Jersey in the NFL, before he was able to find his way back home to play for the Commanders.
As you might expect from a local kid, he also says he has a real connection with the team because he was a Washington fan growing up.
"I grew up in Northeast D.C. so I'm a real 'skins fan, point-blank period," Kinlaw says. "(Offensive tackle) Trent Williams was on the team and (tight end) Jordan Reed, and then I got to be teammates with them guys my rookie year. For me to be able to be on this team now is a full circle moment for me."
We sometimes forget that before they played the game, most NFL players grew up watching it, and they have their personal allegiances that don't just fade when they enter the league, they just take a back seat to more important things.
For Kinlaw, he never took his eyes off his hometown team, and watched in awe in 2024 as his favorite franchise went through it's rapid return to relevance.
"I know a lot about the transformation, man. It was in the blink of an eye. It's like you go from zero to hero, you know what I mean? And that's all I'm about," Kinlaw shared. "That's kind of my life, and I can't wait to thrive with these guys. Man, I feel so blessed and I'm so happy to be here. Shoot my whole family here."
Kinlaw didn't just mean that his family is in the area, either. Literally, he looked toward the exit of the room he was sitting in for the interview and said, "They're somewhere right now," with a smile as big as you'd expect from someone who just inked a deal to play for his home team.
In other ways, it truly feels like home as a professional. General manager Adam Peters was an executive with the San Francisco 49ers when the team drafted him, defensive line coach Darryl Tapp was an assistant coach on the same team, and new teammate receiver Deebo Samuel also has a connection with Kinlaw back West. Samuel and Kinlaw were also teammates at South Carolina, so this will be their third stop together in big-time football.
As much as he appreciates Peters and Tapp for continuing to believe in him, he also knows there's a standard that comes with playing for Washington these days. A standard he admires, and is itching to be a part of.
"I saw a team that played for each other, point-blank period. When you watch that film, and I'm not talking about first, second down when you're trying to drive the ball, I'm talking about field goal block - I'm talking about field goal - I'm talking about special teams. That's when you see, what your team is made of," Kinlaw said. "And when you look at that and how hard guys is playing - even on some areas where people not even paying attention to - that's what you want to see, man. These guys is playing hard over here and that's what I'm about and I can't wait. Like I said, I can't wait to thrive with these guys."
